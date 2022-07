TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man died Saturday night after being hit by a car on US-301, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report said the 31-year-old man was walking across US-301 at the intersection of 15th Street East when a car hit him at 10:23 p.m.

The man was killed at the scene, according to troopers. The three occupants of the car, who are all from Bradenton as well, suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.