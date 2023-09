BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-75 early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP release said at 1:48 a.m., the 24-year-old driver was heading north on the exit ramp of I-75 at State Road 64 when he failed to complete a right turn.

The man’s car then ended up crashing into a retention pond.

Troopers said the man died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.