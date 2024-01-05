Related video: The bay area faces made infamous on January 6 now serving time and fighting charges

TAMPA (WFLA) — A Bradenton man was one of two Florida men charged in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, an unsealed indictment revealed on Friday.

Tom Vournas, 62, of Bradenton, and Leonard Lobianco, 52, of North Port, were arrested on Thursday by the FBI.

The indictment says Vournas allegedly used a “chemical irritant” to assault a law enforcement officer and brought weapons inside of the Capitol building.

Vournas is charged with the following felonies

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Vournas also faces misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Lobianco faces charges of felony civil disorder and misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Read the full indictment here.