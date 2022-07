BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the 30-year-old pedestrian was walking across 301 Boulevard East near the intersection of 9th Street East at 2:25 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading north.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to the FHP report.

Troopers said the driver left the scene in an unknown vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.