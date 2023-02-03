COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man with 21 outstanding warrants was slapped with four additional charges during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol conducted the stop at 1:30 p.m. near mile marker 98 along Alligator Alley in rural Collier County. Troopers said they found three bottles (1,500 pills) of Alprazolam (Xanax) and two grams of marijuana while searching the vehicle.

FHP said the passenger, 27-year-old Jordan Michael Raysean Brown of Bradenton, was found to have 21 outstanding warrants from three different counties.

The alleged offenses he was wanted for include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a firearm, domestic battery, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, among others, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Brown was booked into the Collier County Jail on the following charges, in addition to the 21 warrants:

False identification to a law enforcement officer

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Possession of marijuana (under 20 grams)

Troopers identified the driver as 29-year-old Yasmin Nicole Forrester of Land O’Lakes. She was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Possession of marijuana (under 20 grams)