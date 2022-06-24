BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies found a man’s body floating in a canal Friday morning, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said that at around 8:39 a.m., deputies responded to Magellan Drive and found the body of Horacio Enrique Salazar-Martinez, 54, of Bradenton.

According to deputies, there was a crash that happened in front of a home on Magellan Drive around 2 a.m. However, the driver was not located.

Detectives said Salazar-Martinez did not have any obvious trauma or signs of suspicious activity on his body. They said the 54-year-old possibly wandered from the crash scene and fell into the canal, where he drowned.

However, the official cause of death is still not known as an autopsy is pending.