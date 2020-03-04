Bradenton man dies after shootout with deputies, officials say

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton man has died nearly one week after he was wounded in a shootout with deputies, authorities said.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Ceceil Truelove died of his injuries on Wednesday, and that an investigation into his death was ongoing.

According to the sheriff’s office, Truelove was wanted by the FBI and FDLE on federal indictments.

On Feb. 27, he was shot and killed by deputies in the 1800 block of 47th Terrace East.

The sheriff’s office said they learned earlier that day that Truelove could be in the area and was considered dangerous.

Deputies later responded to reports of a suspicious person and vehicle at a FedEx warehouse and saw Truelove leaving the woods nearby.

Deputies said Truelove refused to show his hands, then he pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

Two deputies returned fire and hit Truelove with multiple rounds. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Truelove was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, authorities said. He died five days later.

Both deputies were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, according to the sheriff’s office. Their names have not been released.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus"

Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas"

2019 River O' Green Timelapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 River O' Green Timelapse"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus"

Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss