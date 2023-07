Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:57 a.m. in Manatee County when the 42-year-old man was traveling on 44th Avenue East and collided with a concrete curb.

FHP said the man sustained critical injuries from the crash and was taken to the Blake Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.