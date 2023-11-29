Related video above: 2 found dead in Manatee County home after neighbor hears screaming for help

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of killing his mother and her boyfriend in Bradenton earlier this month could spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty of their murders.

Thomas James Matejcek, 36, was indicted on two counts of first degree murder on Wednesday, according to a news release from State Attorney Ed Brodsky.

On Nov. 10, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home park in Bradenton after someone reported hearing cries for help. Deputies discovered Patricia Matejcek, 62, and Sean Harrison Sr., 55, dead inside of the home.

Officials have not released additional information about what led up to the deaths. Deputies spotted a man, later identified as the suspect in the killings, running away from the area and took him into custody minutes later.