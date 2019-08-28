Bradenton man claims $5,000 a week for life for scratch-off lottery game

1  of  2
Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – One Bradenton man claimed the top prize playing the $5,000 a week for life scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 53-year-old Timothy Parker from Bradenton chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,030,000.

He purchased his winning ticket from Stop N Go, located at 7435 Southeast U.S. Highway 301 in Hawthorne. The Stop N Go will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5Scratch-Off game, MONOPOLY JACKPOT, launched in September 2017 and offers the largest top prize available on a $10 Scratch-Off ticket and features more than $147 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.35.

