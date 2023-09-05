BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man injured in a shooting Saturday has been arrested after police said he was the one who shot first.

The Bradenton Police Department responded to a shooting at the Shannon Funeral Home on 14th Street West Saturday.

According to officers, Sean Phillips, 34, fired a group of people in the parking lot of the funeral home follwing a service. Phillips was said to have lived above the funeral home.

After he opened fire, one of the people in the parking lot shot back at him, striking Phillips multiple times as well as a 13-year-old girl who also lived in the unit above the funeral home.

Police said Phillips was hospitalized and faces two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon upon his release.

The 13-year-old was said to be recovering at home. The man who returned fire was not injured and faces no charges in this case.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to email Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS). Tips can also be sent online at manateecrimestoppers.com.