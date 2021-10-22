Bradenton man arrested in September murder case

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police said they arrested a man Friday in a murder investigation that began on Sept. 11, 2021.

Officers said Shamar Dequez Johnson, 22, of Bradenton was involved in a fatal shooting that morning, which left Cecil Richardson, 26, of Bradenton dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Another suspect, 27-year-old Chanelle Michelle Lawson of Bradenton, was taken into custody that week, but Johnson evaded capture for more than a month.

The Bradenton Police Department said Johnson was arrested near the original crime scene on 51st Street West Friday. He was booked into the Manatee County Jail and faces one charge for second-degree murder.