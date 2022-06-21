LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton man was arrested for multiple felonies in Lee County on Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), troopers stopped a Freightliner truck at 9:36 a.m. at a Pilot gas station in Fort Myers.

The truck and two occupants were suspected to be involved with diesel fuel theft and credit card fraud, according to FHP.

Troopers found the truck had been stolen out of Miami and illegally equipped with unlawful welded fuel tanks, filled with stolen diesel fuel.

A credit card skimmer, stolen credit cards and a laptop were also confiscated.

(Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Juan Alfredo Escalona Hidalgo, 33, of Bradenton and passenger Raul Torralba, 42, of Leigh Acres were arrested.

Both are charged with multiple counts of larceny, fraud, resisting arrest without violence, unlawful conveyance of fuel and grand theft auto.

Both men were taken to the Lee County Jail.