BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is accused of secretly recording inappropriate videos of multiple victims, including children, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Thomas William Cauley, Jr., 37, of Bradenton, allegedly hid portable streaming cameras in bathrooms at several homes of people he knew and used them to record the victims, according to police.

A person reported content that was found in a Dropbox account on Sept. 22 to police, which prompted the investigation, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Cauley’s home was searched on Thursday and detectives took electronics that will be used to see if there are any other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.