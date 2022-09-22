BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The man wanted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting and killing his daughter’s boyfriend has turned himself in.

The sheriff’s office said 48-year-old Charles Heaven turned himself in to deputies on Thursday morning and confessed to shooting the man. Deputies said he is being charged with second degree murder.

Deputies said Heaven showed up to his 24-year-old daughter’s home at The Venue at Lockwood Apartments at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. An argument broke out between Heaven and the daughter’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Kevin Smith. Deputies said the altercation ended up moving outside the apartment building.

The sheriff’s office said Heaven pulled out a gun and shot Smith in the upper torso. He was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries at 8:26 p.m.

Deputies announced a warrant was issued for Heaven’s arrest on Wednesday.