BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County homeowners are turning to 8 On Your Side as they fight to protect their land and legacy.

There is a sacred site on Carla and Tim Tralick’s Bradenton property.

“We have a little memorial there for our son,” said Carla Tralick.

It’s where the Tralicks spread their late son Tom’s ashes after he died three years ago.

“They want to put the road right down over top of him,” said Tim Tralick.

A developer proposed building a four-lane thoroughfare as part of the East River Ranch project.

“The developer’s road is going to come through the corner of our property,” said Carla Tralick.

During a land-use meeting on Wednesday, the developer said the county draws lines over properties, sometimes without the homeowners even knowing causing an eminent domain issue. The developer also said if Manatee County were to find another area for the north-south connector it would cause more issues for more people.

“It’s going to impact a lot more than one property owner doesn’t surprise or talking about dozens of property owners in any location area so this is the area that provides the least impact,” said the developer.

Ultimately, the County Commissioners backed the Tralicks. Instead of the developer taking over a portion of their property, it’s up to the Traliks to decide what happens to their property.

This is the news the Tralicks wanted to hear. It’s inevitable this project is expanding, and the developer said the road needs to go somewhere.