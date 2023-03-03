BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police said they are looking for three men involved in a home invasion that happened early Friday morning.

The Bradenton Police Department said at about 7:45 a.m., three men wielding firearms entered a home at the Cottages of San Casciano off 48th Street Ct. East and ransacked the residence, stealing jewelry, cash, and a cell phone.

According to the department, two adults and three children were in the home at the time of the robbery. However, no one was seriously hurt.

“The suspects, described as black males, wore black clothing, masks, and gloves,” the department said. “One suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, and another suspect was armed with an AK pistol. The suspects left by unknown means and in an unknown direction. They yelled ‘blue’ as they fled.”

Credit: Bradenton Police Department)

If you have information on the incident, call Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or email him at jay.gow@bradentonpd.com. You can also call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or email BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

Anonymous tips can be made for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or sending a tip on manateecrimestoppers.com.