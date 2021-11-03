Bradenton driver accused of huffing nitrous oxide, killing motorcyclist

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is facing charges of vehicular homicide

and manslaughter after police say he drove into oncoming traffic, striking and killing a 60-year-old motorcyclist in June.

Officers from the Sarasota Police Department say Jordan Schopfer, 30, of Bradenton was arrested following a deadly crash on June 12. Witnesses told police Schopfer drove his 2002 Toyota Corolla over the raised concrete median on North Beneva Road and into oncoming traffic before striking and killing a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction.

Witnesses said Schopfer made no effort to correct the vehicle.

At the time of the crash, Police say Schopfer’s driver’s license was suspended or revoked for DUI with personal injury and previous suspensions for DUI. Schopfer was also on probation for charges of arson.

When officers searched Schopfer’s vehicle, they found a can of compressed air and the receipt from a purchase made 12 minutes before the crash. Police say video from outside the store where Schopfer made the purchase shows him getting into the same vehicle involved in the crash.

The Corolla was then seen nearly hitting a pedestrian in the parking lot and rear-ending a parked car. Officers later developed probable cause that Schopfer “huffed or snorted” nitrous oxide to “get high.”

Schopfer is being held at the Manatee County Jail on no bond on charges of vehicular homicide, manslaughter and driving with a suspended license.