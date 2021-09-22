Bradenton daycare worker accused of fracturing 4-month-old child’s leg, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton daycare worker has been arrested for child abuse after police say she injured a 4-month-old child who was in her care.

The investigation into 42-year-old Thalia Camarillo began on Sept. 16 after a four-month-old child suffered a leg fracture and was being transferred to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Subsequent investigation determined the incident took place at the Laugh and Learn Daycare, 200
3rd Avenue East in Bradenton.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for security camera footage from the daycare which showed Camarillo hitting the infant with an open hand several times as well as aggressively twisting and bending the infant’s right leg, causing the injury

Camarillo was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Santana
at (941) 932-9355.

