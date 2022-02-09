Bradenton dad grateful after surviving third-degree burns, volunteers to help burn victims

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A burn survivor is thanking doctors at Blake Medical Center for saving his life.

Jim Entwhistle is a married father-of-two who says he’s so grateful for all the care he received in the burn unit during his recovery that he’s paying it forward by giving back and wants to help other burn victims.

For the past two years, Entwhistle has endured a lifetime of pain, including multiple surgeries, procedures and more than a month in the burn unit.

“When you go through something like that, you learn a lot about yourself,” Entwhistle said.

His skin was burned so badly, the wounds covered nearly half his body. The Bradenton father was restoring an old boat and had to siphon gas from the tank.

Sadly, it ignited, leaving the 51-year-old with third-degree burns all over his body.

“Burns are very painful, but they’re extremely emotional. They’re extremely emotional, and I know that level of emotion, it’s physically painful,” Entwhislte told 8 On Your Side.

He says his positive attitude and the staff at Blake Medical Center’s burn unit are the reason he’s healed and happy.

“I spent five weeks here as much as you can enjoy being in a hospital, this is an absolute special place for me,” he explained.

Dr. Michael Van Vliet from Blake Medical Center says he was blown away by Entwhistle’s upbeat, positive attitude.

The longtime physician described the importance of positivity in patients recovering from severe burns.

“When he came with a large burn injury, as I got to know him, I knew he would have a successful outcome because of how amazing of a guy he is,” Dr. Van Vliet said.

Entwhistle was so thankful for the kindness and compassion he received at the hospital, he is now helping other burn victims. He just completed his peer support training and says he can’t wait to get started.

Helping others, he tells us, is his way of giving back by paying it forward.

“You just want emotional support, you just wanna have someone tell you, you’re going to get through this. I know what that’s like,” Entwhistle said. “I’m so excited to help.”