BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton couple was saved Saturday morning after police said a motel employee found them unconscious in a room with their 4-year-old grandchild.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, the motel employee was providing room service when they found a 51-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman.

Bradenton police said they responded to the motel on 14th Street West at around 10:30 a.m.

Police said a motel employee and EMS responders administered NARCAN to the couple, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Both were taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital under the Marchman Act.

The 4-year-old child was taken into custody by a Child Protective Services investigator.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dalia Santana at 941-932-9355.