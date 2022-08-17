BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Carlos Mendoza, 47, and his partner Alondra Lopez, 31, were the victims of a fiery I-75 food truck crash that happened Tuesday morning.

Clara Mendoza, Carlos’ sister, identified the victims and told 8 On Your Side the couple was on their way to deliver food when a tire blew out and caused the accident.

“They showed me the photos, and I said it was them, it’s been very hard, very hard,” Clara said.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that the tire failure caused the food truck to flip several times and bust into flames. Both Carlos and Alondra were trapped and killed inside.

The couple is originally from Mexico and leaves behind two young children. Clara plans to raise them.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure they are okay, but I know they are going to miss a major part of their life, and I can never fill the role of their father and mother,” Clara said.