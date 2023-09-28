BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A community in Bradenton is trying to save their beloved tennis center.

The current owners want to change the property’s zoning and sell it.

Neighbors argue the re-zoning would “radically alter the community’s established ambiance.”

They said they fear a high-rise will be built in their neighborhood in place of the tennis center. But the tennis center’s attorney assures them this rezoning is only to meet code.

“Decades ago, Manatee County decided that this particular area was going to be zoned in a particular way, which is not what we’re zoned right now,” Lawyer Morgan Bentley said. “So, technically, we’re out of compliance right now, we’re trying to get into compliance.”

The community held a meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday on the first floor of the Manatee County Administrative Center to discuss potential overdevelopment in the area.