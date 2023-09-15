MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton business was shut down Thursday for illegal gambling after receiving multiple warnings, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Spin City Arcade on 1st Street West allegedly had dozens of slot machines and computers used for illegal gambling, deputies said. It also had $15,000 in illegal proceeds.

Deputies said the business was recently given multiple warnings, along with more than 50 other businesses, and most of them voluntarily closed.

“These businesses have been warned and given ample opportunity to comply with the law,” Sheriff Rick Wells said in a statement. “If they are not going to shut down their illegal operations, then we will do it for them.”

Along with shutting down the business, during a search warrant Thursday, deputies seized 33 full-size video slot machines, 62 computers, and other electronics, according to the sheriff’s office.

Despite shutting the business down, none of the customers or employees were arrested, however, the owner is under investigation, according to deputies.

Owners of illegal gambling businesses who don’t comply with the law are subject to up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 per machine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation remains ongoing.