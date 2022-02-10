Bradenton brewery eyes MLB lockout, counting on spring training rush for grand opening

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Questions surrounding the start of spring training games are swirling with the Major League Baseball lockout continuing.

A few hundred feet away from home plate at LECOM Park in Bradenton, a new brewery is gearing up for its grand opening. Magnanimous Brewing Company, based out of Tampa, was planning to open its doors to the public the same day as the start of spring training. Now, they’re not so sure about what’s going to happen over the next few weeks.

“We are still on track for February. We are just not in a rush to get open because, is there going to be people,” questioned co-founder Michael Lukacina.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are scheduled to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Feb. 26.

“It is super unfortunate that the lockout is occurring because we were really banking on the fact that the stadium would be open too. Being in such close proximity right across the street, that influx of people would be huge right now,” said brewer Eric Holland.

During a news conference in Orlando Thursday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked by reporters about the status of spring training.

“The status of spring training is no change right now. We are going to have a conversation with the MLB PA (Major League Baseball Player’s Association) about the calendar. We understand where the calendar is, but until we have that conversation and until we see how this session on Saturday goes, it is no change,” said Manfred.

Negotiations are set to resume Saturday after an 11-day break. As of now, there is virtually no chance spring training workouts can start as scheduled on Feb. 16.

The folks at Magnanimous Brewing Co. tell us they’re hoping for the best.

“There are so many small towns in Florida that are just depending on that influx of snowbirds, people from out of town and everything. I have faith. I think they will fix it. I think they will get it done,” said Holland.

This lockout marks the ninth work stoppage in baseball history.