Bradenton basketball player sets world record for tallest teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – Lots of teenagers like to reach for the stars, metaphorically speaking.

But a basketball star in Manatee County who has a slight height advantage.

Olivier Rioux stands at over 7 feet, 5 inches, the Guinness World Records confirmed Rioux as the tallest teen in the world.

“It’s normal for me because I’ve been taller since I was young…My mom is 6’2, my dad is 6’8 and my brother is 6’9,” Rioux said.

Rioux grew up in Canada and he noticed his rapid growth at a young age.

“At 12 years old, I was looking at my friends and how I was taller than them,” Rioux said,

While he’s bigger than everyone else, IMG head coach Coach Jeremy Schiller is training Rioux to reach his full potential.

“I think the sky is the limit… I don’t want to create a ceiling for Olly that’s artificial. He has an opportunity to be as good as he wants to be,” Coach Schiller said.

Rioux says he would like to go pro one day and his hobbies include music and drawing.