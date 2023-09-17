BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said at 6:54 p.m., a 36-year-old woman and a 3-year-old from Bradenton were traveling in a pickup west on State Road 62 when she suddenly lost control.

Troopers said the truck veered into the eastbound lane of State Road 62 east of County Road 39, crashing into another pickup truck driven by a 77-year-old Navarre man.

After the initial collision, the first pickup truck struck a utility pole.

The FHP said during the crash, the 3-year-old was ejected from the truck, suffering serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the crash report, the child was not wearing a child restraint at the time of the crash.