BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders in Bradenton worked to help a boater in distress Tuesday night as Hurricane Idalia moved past Florida’s west coast.

In a post on social media, the Bradenton Police Department said it got a call about a boater in distress off the Palma Sola Causeway.

With help from Manatee Search and Rescue and county lifeguards, police found the vessel.

A lifeguard on a paddleboard got to the boat and found that the person in distress wasn’t on board.

However, officers found the man further down the causeway and evaluated him for any injuries sustained during the incident.

“Fantastic work by our lifeguards!” the department said.