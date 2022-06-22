BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old girl was the recipient of a gift from the Make-A-Wish foundation, getting a bedroom makeover to be more therapeutic and enjoyable for her needs.

Nayeli Santos lives with mental and physical challenges caused by severe neurological disorders, including seizures caused by Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, according to Make-A-Wish.

The foundation provided Nayeli with a bedroom makeover on Wednesday.

“The Bradenton resident spends a lot of time indoors, so having space tailored to her emotional age and physical needs will impact Nayeli every day,” Make-A-Wish said in a press release.

The makeover included therapeutic and sensory items, as well as a new bed, fan, closet, wallpaper and window treatments.

Nayeli saw her bedroom, colored in pink, purple, gray and white, for the first time, and the Make-A-Wish foundation captured it on video.