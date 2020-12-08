Body found in trash can at mobile home park in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a human body was found stuffed in a trash can at a Bradenton mobile home park.

Deputies say a resident at the Windmill Mobile Home Park called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday just after 12:30 p.m. because he thought the sealed trash can contained that person’s personal items and was waiting for them to come back for it.

After approximately two months, the resident decided to open the container and quickly noticed a foul smell.

Following a further investigation, deputies say the body was found wrapped inside the trash can. The body has yet to be identified and it is not known how the person died.

Detectives are following several leads as the investigation continues. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941 747-3011.