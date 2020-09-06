Body found floating in Manatee River, Bradenton police investigating

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A body was found floating in the Manatee River Sunday morning.
Bradenton police are currently investigating the death in the 200 block of Riverside Drive E.
The unidentified body was found around 9:30 a.m.
Detectives and crime scene investigators remain on scene.
No further information was immediately released.
