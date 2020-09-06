Body found floating in Manatee River, Bradenton police investigating

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A body was found floating in the Manatee River Sunday morning.

Bradenton police are currently investigating the death in the 200 block of Riverside Drive E.

The unidentified body was found around 9:30 a.m.

Detectives and crime scene investigators remain on scene.

No further information was immediately released.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss