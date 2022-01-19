Body dumped on side of Palmetto road after shooting in Bradenton, person arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect is facing charges in connection with a Tuesday evening homicide in Manatee County, authorities said.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the suspect and the victim were involved in an altercation at a Circle K on 30th Avenue E. in Bradenton. According to deputies, the two parties had driven there with another person and an argument ensued. The suspect allegedly shot the victim, then drove their body to Palmetto and dumped it on the side of the road. Then the suspect and the witness returned to their home in Bradenton.

Deputies went to the home early Wednesday morning after getting calls from concerned family members and making contact with the witness who let them know what happened. They were able to get a number of people inside the home out safely, and the suspect surrendered before the SWAT team arrived.

It’s unclear what charges they face at this time.

Sheriff Rick Wells will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to share more information.