Blake Medical Center now Manatee County’s only comprehensive stroke center

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Blake Medical Center recently received certification as a comprehensive stroke center. The facility is now the only in Manatee County to have the designation.

Between its physicians, processes, and technology, the hospital now has what it takes to diagnose, treat and rehabilitate stroke patients under one roof.

“Stroke care requires the highest level of performance, both individually and organizationally. That is the only way to achieve the extreme efficiency needed to meet the time-critical nature of these events, and produce the highest quality outcomes,” says Mitchell Rubinstein, Chief Medical Officer Blake Medical Center.

Blake Medical Center’s CEO Randy Currin tells 8 On Your Side the certification has been years in the making.

“We recognized the need within the community and so we embarked on this a couple of years ago. We had to make the proper capital investments to bring the technologies that we needed to the table. We needed to find the physicians that could perform the various procedures that would need to be performed to provide that complete acute care,” said Currin.

“Anytime you have entities that come in from the outside that look at your programs, that look at your people, your process, your technology, your performance and improvement initiatives, your volumes of your outcomes, and they validate as an independent outside source that you are providing good care and supporting the community, it’s always satisfying,” said Currin.

Becoming a comprehensive stroke center has been a collaborative effort for the hospital.

“We are all very proud of that accomplishment,” said Currin.