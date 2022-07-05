TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature and MCR Health are hosting a free “Back-to-School Bash” on Wednesday.

The event will be held at the museum, located at 201 10th St W in Bradenton, from 5:30-7 p.m.

MCR Health is giving away 1,250 backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming year.

There will also be free dental, vision and health screenings, COVID-19 home testing kits and masks while supplies last and more. Physicals and immunizations for all ages will be provided.

Guests get free admission to the museum. There will also be free activities in the museum’s courtyard like free face painting and games.