Bicyclist killed in Bradenton crash; drivers asked to find other route

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police are investigating a fatal wreck involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Manatee Avenue West. The bicyclist was killed at the scene of the wreck, according to police.

Traffic on the eastbound lanes of Manatee Avenue is being diverted while police clear the wreckage.

If you know anything related to the wreck, you are asked to call (941) 875-2756 or email BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM.

A cash reward of up to $3,000 is also available if you call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.