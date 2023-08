BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on the Anna Maria Island Bridge, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 33-year-old bicyclist was traveling east on the bridge at about 12:20 a.m. when he was hit by an SUV and thrown from the bike, according to troopers.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.