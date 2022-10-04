TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a 65-year-old man who was riding a bicycle in South Bradenton on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and 45th Avenue Circle West.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet work truck was traveling southbound on the highway as the bicyclist was crossing the road.

Troopers said the bicyclist violated the truck driver’s right of way and was struck by the vehicle.

The bicyclist, a Bradenton man, died at the scene. The truck driver, a 27-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man, was not hurt, according to the report.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation. Further information was not immediately available.