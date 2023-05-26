MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 55-year-old man was struck by three vehicles and killed while riding his bike at the intersection of 11th Street Circle East in Bradenton on Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was crossing State Road 70 around 6 a.m., and went into the path of a pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old man. The truck collided with the bicyclist, then another driver, a 53-year-old woman from North Port tried to avoid the crash but struck the victim.

An unknown vehicle also collided with the bicycle but continued driving westbound on SR-70.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.