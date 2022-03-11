Baseball is back and Bradenton business owners are excited

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The second longest work stoppage in baseball history has come to an end after 99 days. Fans and business owners across the area are excited that baseball is finally back.

Spring training will be cut a bit short this year with opening day fast-approaching.

Players will need to report to their clubs by this Sunday, March 13. However, players can voluntarily report starting today.

News of the collective bargaining agreement could not have come soon enough for businesses banking on the influx of people that comes along with spring training in Tampa Bay.

Magnanimous Brewing Company in Bradenton scheduled its grand opening for what was supposed to be the first day of spring training in February. Co-founder Michael Lukacina tells 8 On Your Side the business has taken a hit and he believes the lockout is to blame. The new brewery sits directly across the street from LECOM Park, also known as the southern home of the Pittsburg Pirates.

“One of the reasons we chose that location was its proximity to the stadium and talking to other local businesses as we signed a deal, we understood that this was the time of year when it was gonna be good. Our opening was going to coincide with baseball and the population was gonna be there. People were going to be there. The numbers just weren’t what we thought they would be, which is disappointing,” Lukacina said.

Despite the slow start, Lukacina says the Bradenton community has welcomed the business. He’s excited to finally see a light at the end of the tunnel with baseball finally getting underway.

“We will finally get to see what we thought we were going to have originally and get that huge influx of people and make sure that we are able to handle that. It is going to be a nice challenge for us just to see the tap room packed, people drinking beer getting ready to walk across the street to go to the game. It will be awesome for us,” said Lukacina.

Spring training games will being Friday, March 18. Opening day, which was originally scheduled for March 31, will now take place April 7.