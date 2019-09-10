Baseball field to be named after Lakewood Ranch teen killed one year ago

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One year ago this weekend, 15-year-old Matthew Powers was headed to the homecoming dance at Lakewood Ranch High School.

He was being driven by his friend, 17-year-old Chase Coyner but sadly they didn’t make it.

As Coyner turned onto Pope Road, the two were hit by a truck and killed.

Since then, the families of the two boys have pushed for safety changes on that stretch of roadway.

On Tuesday, Manatee County Commissioners approved a measure to name a baseball field at Lakewood Ranch Park the ‘Matthew Ryan Powers Memorial Field.’

Powers’ father says the young man played little league from age 3 to age 14. The Lakewood Ranch Little League requested the name change earlier this year.

The Powers family will help design signage and an official dedication ceremony will be held in February.

Plans are also in the works at Lakewood Ranch High School to memorialize Chase Coyner.

