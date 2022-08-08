MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are searching for a man who threatened to blow up a bank during a robbery in Parrish Monday afternoon.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man walked into Fifth Third Bank at 11215 US 301 North, in Parrish around 2:40 p.m. and approached the bank counter with a package in hand. The man then dropped the package on the counter along with a note demanding cash and a threatening statement about “blowing up” the bank, deputies said.

After the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the man walked out of the bank and drove away in a blue, older Ford Fusion. Authorities said another person may have been involved in the robbery.

The MCSO Bomb Squad was called to examine if the package left behind was in fact an explosive device.

Deputies said the man appears to be an older white male standing around 5’9″ tall, and weighing approximately 170lbs. He had a mustache and goatee. He was seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts, white tennis shoes, and tan straw hat. He was also carrying a blue backpack.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Manatee Sheriff’s Office at 747-3011. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS. or visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

