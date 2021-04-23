Baby deer rescued after being attacked by dogs in Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – With the help of some rescuers, a fawn that was found attacked by dogs is getting some much needed love.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the fawn is only a day or two old.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rob Hendrickson made sure the little guy was as comfortable as possible and took him to a wildlife veterinarian.

Sgt. Hendrickson said in a comment on the sheriff’s office Facebook post that the owner’s dog was on a lanai and ran through the screen. The dog’s owner was able to call the dog off and called deputies and Wildlife, Inc.

The baby fawn is now receiving care at Wildlife Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center in Bradenton.

Deputies did not say how the fawn got separated from its mother or if it would be put back into the wild.