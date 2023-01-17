PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — A medical examiner completed an autopsy on a Manatee County man who was found dead a week after he went missing, according to deputies.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the autopsy of 39-year-old Justin Darr, which was finished Monday, showed “no sign of homicidal violence.”

Deputies found Darr’s body Sunday morning a week after he disappeared near his home in Parrish. Before he was found, his family believed he was in trouble, saying it was out of character for him to disappear.

Darr’s body showed no sign of trauma when deputies found it. The cause of death remains unknown while a toxicology report is still in progress.