Authorities locate 7-year-old Palmetto girl who was missing for nearly 1 month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities completed their search for a 7-year-old Palmetto girl who had been missing for nearly a month.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Friday morning for 7-year-old Ashley Ordaz. Authorities previously said Ordaz was last seen on Dec. 10 in the 200 block of 15th Street West.

On Saturday, Ordaz was reported to be safe.

In early December, Ashley’s mother made an agreement with Flores-Gonzalez, a 30-year-old man from Palmetto, to allow the child to stay with him for the holidays.

The father picked her up and agreed to return her to the mother by Jan. 3. When the mother spoke with Flores-Gonzalez on Jan. 6 to ask for the child’s return, he refused.