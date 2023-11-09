MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The suspected drunken driver who crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper near the Skyway 10k race in 2022 went before a judge in Manatee County Thursday afternoon.

Kristen Watts went before a judge for a case management conference. Her attorney, Bruce Denson, wants to resolve the case without going to trial.

Troopers said Watts went around barricades toward hundreds of runners on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge during the Armed Forces Skyway 10k race in March 2022.

“Ms. Watts wants to show responsibility,” said Denson. “She wants to apologize, express her gratitude. She truly feels that Trooper Schuck saved her life not just everybody else’s life saved her life.”

FHP said Watts was traveling about 100 miles per hour when Trooper Toni Schuck crashed into Watts’ BMW to stop her. Denson says he has spoken with Trooper Schuck.

“In my conversation with her, she just wants to see the right thing done and I think when she hears from Kristin and see what’s happened in this case she’ll be comfortable with the outcome as well,” said Denson.

Schuck has received a number of awards for her courageous actions.

Watts is expected back in court on Dec. 14 for another case management conference.