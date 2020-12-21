Arrests made in 2006 cold case murder of teen found dead in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly 15 years after a teenager’s body was found on the side of a road, authorities say they have made arrests in her killing.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Monday to announce multiple arrests in the death of 16-year-old Amber Woods, who was found shot to death in Feb. 2006 off State Road 62, about three miles from the Hardee County line.

Woods was last seen alive by her aunt at their home in Hardee County. At the time, investigators suspected she left the residence on her own because no evidence suggested she was forcibly taken.

In July 2019, the sheriff’s office offered a $10,000 reward for information that could help solve the killing.

The sheriff’s office said investigators had conducted dozens of interviews, but the case went cold without new evidence.

The agency is withholding further details of the investigation pending a 10 a.m. press conference.

LATEST STORIES: