MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a cold case murder in Manatee County.

The Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit has found probable cause to charge Pedro “Pedico” Garcia, 39, for the 2014 murder of Samuel Conde.

Detectives learned that Garcia was the person who allegedly killed Conde during a gang-related altercation on 9th Street East in Bradenton on Dec. 20, 2014.

According to the sheriff’s office, numerous people gathered at the location. It was known the location was a place to illegally buy beer when bars in the area had closed.

Conde was drinking at the location and witnesses told detectives an altercation between rival gang members occurred.

“Samuel Conde was known to law enforcement as a SUR 13 member and it’s believed that the person who shot Conde was a member of a rival area street gang,” a press release from the sheriff’s office stated. “Due to the nature of the murder, witnesses remained tight lipped as to what occurred, and never did provide information about why Conde was shot.”

Since Conde’s murder, his other brother, Gabriel, was also murdered in a gang-related shooting in 2018, where an arrest was made.

Garcia is currently housed in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for Firearm convictions.