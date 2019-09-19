Arrest made in Bradenton smoke shop murder; 2 others sought

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Bradenton smoke shop worker, authorities said.

Deputies are still looking for two other culprits involved in the killing.

Amado Alexander Zeppi is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Mohammed Hamid, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop, 3200 block of 1st Street West, early Wednesday morning after Hamid’s brother was watching surveillance video remotely and saw two men pointing guns at his brother.

Officers arrived at the business and found Hamid shot to death.

Investigators later recovered the weapons used during the robbery and other evidence.

“Based on evidence, probable cause was established placing Zeppi at the scene and establishing him as the shooter in this case,” the agency said in a news release Thursday.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for two other suspects involved in this case. An investigation is ongoing.

