Arrest made in 2015 killing of man in Ellenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 45-year-old man was charged with shooting and killing another man in Ellenton five years ago, authorities said.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Russell has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old David Ritch.

According to deputies, Ritch was shot on the afternoon of Aug. 29, 2015, and had ran to a nearby Walgreens, where he collapsed. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Before his death, Ritch told deputies someone had shined a light on him and shot him. Deputies found a backpack in an abandoned building nearby, which contained papers with the Ritch’s name on it and other evidence, including two .22 caliber shell casings.

Investigators later learned that Russell was upset that Ritch had been communicating with his girlfriend, and had threatened to harm him before the shooting.

Russell, who was already in county jail on unrelated drug charges, was charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

