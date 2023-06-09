ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver of an armored truck was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Ellenton on Friday.

In a news release, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the One9 Fuel Stop, located at 5215 17th Street East, at 11:16 a.m.

The driver told deputies at least two men forced him to lay on the ground in the parking lot while they used his keys to enter the armored truck. The men allegedly grabbed several bags of cash from the truck before driving off in what appears to be a 2021 black Chevy Equinox.

Detectives are searching for at least two men, who were described as wearing long-sleeved shirts and black pants. Deputies believe that another suspect, described as a black male in his early 20s, was acting as a lookout person while sitting inside in the SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 747-3011 Ext. 2535, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477(TIPS) or visit the Manatee Crime Stoppers website.